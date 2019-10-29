Peterborough burglar on the run after being disturbed mid-raid

Police are hunting for a burglar who was disturbed as he raided a house in Oundle Road, Peterborough.
Officers were called to the Woodston home, near the Esso petrol station, at about 10.05am today (Tuesday).
Cambridgeshire police sent officers including dog handlers to the scene and a search is ongoing to locate the man.
He is described as white, with light hair and wearing a dark coloured coat with a light coloured hoodie underneath.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 117 of 29 October or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.