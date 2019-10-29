Peterborough burglar on the run after being disturbed mid-raid

Police are hunting for a burglar who was disturbed as he raided a house in Oundle Road, Peterborough.

Officers were called to the Woodston home, near the Esso petrol station, at about 10.05am today (Tuesday).

Police at the scene. Pic: Terry Harris

Cambridgeshire police sent officers including dog handlers to the scene and a search is ongoing to locate the man.

He is described as white, with light hair and wearing a dark coloured coat with a light coloured hoodie underneath.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 117 of 29 October or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.