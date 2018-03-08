Peterborough burglar jailed for breaking into house on own street

A Peterborough man who broke into a house on his own street while the occupants were on holiday has been jailed

Elroy Dilla, 38, of Chelveston Way, Peterborough was sentenced to two years at Peterborough Crown Court today (8 March) after previously pleading guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and shed burglary.

CCTV of the burglary released by police

In the summer last year, while the occupants were on holiday, Dilla broke into a house in Chelveston Way and ransacked the place leaving with two TVs, an X Box and a key to the property.

He then returned to the house on 15 October and attempted to use the key to enter but the locks had been changed and CCTV had been installed. Instead Dilla broke into the shed and stole boxes of wires and other items.

A CCTV appeal was launched and members of the public identified Dilla after recognising his distinctive red trainers.

When officers searched his home they found passports belonging to the victim’s children and the key he had stolen.

Detective Sergeant Kayleigh Smith said: “Dilla not only burgled a home in his own street, he attempted to do it twice thinking that he wouldn’t be caught. Thankfully the family had put measures in place to help prevent Dilla entering their home a second time.”

Dilla received 12 months for burglary, nine months for attempted burglary and three months for shed burglary to be served consecutively.

Homes without basic security features are five times more likely to be burgled than homes with security. Visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary for further burglary prevention advice.