Peterborough burglar jailed after trying to sell valuable loot

A man who burgled a family home taking numerous high-value items, including a unique electric guitar, was caught when he tried to sell the goods.

Mark Hennessey, (31), broke into the house in Glinton on 19 September by forcing the bottom pane of glass out of the back door.

Once inside, he stole the guitar as well as jewellery and a mobile phone, before leaving through the patio doors.

On 21 September the victim visited Cash Generators in Bridge Street, Peterborough, to alert staff to the stolen items in case anyone brought them in.

Later that day, police received a phone call from an employee at the store, who said they had the guitar and some of the jewellery described by the victim in stock. They had been sold to them two days earlier on 19 September and the man was now back to sell more items.

Officers went to the store and arrested Hennessey on suspicion of burglary.

A review of CCTV footage from the area where the burglary took place showed Hennessey walking towards the property, then later heading away from it carrying the goods.

Hennessey of Hazel Croft, Werrington, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for a year at Peterborough Crown Court today (10 December).

DC Tom Hunt, from the northern burglary team, said: “Hennessey was out to make some quick cash when he burgled that day, but he didn’t think about the impact on his victims.

“We want any burglars to think twice about committing offences, especially when our team is hot on their heels. Burglary is a priority area for the force and we will catch up with offenders.

“We’re also working with second-hand stores around the county to crack down on the sale of stolen goods.

“I’m glad we’ve been able to reunite the victim with some of his possessions and bring Hennessey to justice – he will spend his Christmas behind bars.”