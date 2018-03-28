Peterborough burglar jailed after police found him covered in glass

A burglar was arrested after police found him covered in glass after having smashed his way into a nearby home.

Ziggy Dunn (29) broke into a house in Tirrington, Bretton, on January 31.

A court heard he had forced the rear conservatory door of the property and smashed a patio door to get into the kitchen.

He took a silver nurse’s pocket watch, a laptop computer, a shopping bag containing a new handbag and jumper, cash and jewellery.

Plain clothed officers spotted Dunn nearby and stopped and searched him. He was found with the watch in his pocket and carrying the shopping bag.

Dunn, of Manton, Bretton, pleaded guilty to burglary at a previous hearing and was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday, March 27) at Peterborough Crown Court to three years in prison.

Detective Constable Kevin Poole said: “Burglary is a serious offence which can have a huge impact on the community and that is reflected in the sentence handed to Dunn.

“It is vital we use every opportunity to prevent burglary and I urge the public to visit our crime prevention website pages and take the few simple steps to make their home more secure. This will significantly reduce your chances of becoming a victim of crime.”

Earlier this month the force launched Operation Aware which aims to tackle burglary by targeting offenders and urging homeowners to take “one more step” to improve their home security.

Visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary for burglary prevention advice.