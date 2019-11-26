Peterborough burglar has jail term extended after admitting more offences

A Peterborough burglar has had his jail-term extended after CCTV emerged of him committing further offences.

Robert Hooker, 50, was jailed on 17 July for three-and-a-half years after being caught on CCTV stealing a pressure washer.

He has now been convicted of another burglary after he was recognised on CCTV breaking into a house in Burford Way, Parnwell, on 11 May.

Hooker entered the property by breaking a set of French doors, before stealing a phone, wallet, purse, money box and a passport. He then went to Sainsbury’s in Parnwell and used the victim’s bank card to make four contactless payments to buy cigarettes.

Hooker, of St Michael’s Gate, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to burglary and four counts of fraud by false representation at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (22 November).

He was sentenced to eight months in prison to run consecutively to his current sentence.

DC Adam Blake said: “Hooker was opportunistic and would break into anywhere he thought he could.

“This case highlights how useful home CCTV can be and I am pleased his sentence has been extended.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.