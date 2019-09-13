Peterborough brothers jailed after carrying out knifepoint robbery in city park

Two Peterborough brothers have been jailed after carrying out a knifepoint robbery in a city park.

Devon and Mason Cox approached the group of six by the entrance of Werrington Recreation Ground, near Hastings Road, in Werrington, at about 9pm on 3 July.

The knife used

Devon, (21), pulled out a knife and demanded wallets from the group, pushing one of them, a 19-year-old man, to the ground and taking his wallet.

Meanwhile Mason, (20), threw a rock at another member of the group, striking the 18-year-old man on the head, before punching and kneeing another 19-year-old man and stealing his wallet.

The brothers stole a further two wallets and made off.

They were arrested the following day at their home in Paston Ridings, Peterborough, where Devon surrendered a three-inch flick knife and told officers “that’s the one I used”.

Both men appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (13 September) after each pleaded guilty to robbery at an earlier hearing. Devon was jailed for 32 months while Mason was jailed for 28 months.

DC Kevin Poole said: “This was an unprovoked and violent attack which shows what the brothers were prepared to do to get what they wanted.

“Hopefully today’s sentence will provide some comfort and closure for the victims.”