Peterborough breakfast thief who stole bacon and eggs from M&S jailed

A thief who stole ingredients for a cooked breakfast from a Peterborough shop has been jailed.

Leanne Ginns, 31, stole sausages, bacon and eggs from M&S Food, at the BP garage, in Bretton, on 1 July.

She put the items in a brown leather bag and left the shop without paying.

The theft followed a similar incident on 9 June when Ginns went to a branch of Co-op, in Loxley, Werrington, Peterborough.

She selected various items, including coffee, meat and biscuits, before concealing them in a bag and leaving the shop without paying.

Ginns was identified from CCTV footage and arrested.

On Tuesday, 12 August, at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court, Ginns, of no known address, admitted two counts of theft from a shop and was jailed for nine months.

PC Louise Ashworth said: “Ginns brazenly helped herself to these cooked breakfast items without paying, showing a clear disregard for the law and the impact on the business.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime — it causes real distress to staff and financial harm to retailers.

“We’re continuing to work closely with local shops to identify offenders and ensure those responsible are brought before the courts.”