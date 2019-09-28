Peterborough boys charged after weapon assault leaves police officer with ‘significant’ head injury

Two boys have been charged after a police officer was assaulted with a weapon and left with a “significant” head injury.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old from Peterborough will appear in court this weekend, Cambridgeshire police said.

They were arrested in Cattle Market Road in the city centre on Thursday at around 8pm and have now both been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article and possession of criminal property.

The officer who was assaulted was taken to hospital and sustained a “significant” injury, police said.

Although in a stable condition they are remaining off duty at this time to recover.

The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.