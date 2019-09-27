Peterborough boys arrested after city centre assault leaves police officer seriously injured in hospital

Two boys from Peterborough have been arrested after an assault on a police officer left them in hospital with serious injuries.

The youths were arrested after the incident in Cattle Market Road in the city centre yesterday (Thursday) at 7.43pm when two officers on patrol were investigating suspected drug dealing.

One of the officers was assaulted and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH), assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a knife in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

A 15-year-old boy, also from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.