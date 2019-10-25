Peterborough boy charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A boy has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Peterborough.

The 17-year-old will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) where he is also charged with threatening a person with a bladed article and assault by beating.

Officers searching the woods near Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay. Photo: Terry Harris

The charges follow the stabbing in Farrow Avenue, Hampton, on Tuesday.

In total, five people from Peterborough have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Two 18-year-olds and another 17-year-old who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail.

A 46-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.

A large cordon was put in place in the woods near Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, on Thursday morning as officers search for evidence in connection with the stabbing.

Scenes of Crime officers were also spotted in Shrewsbury Avenue on Wednesday.

