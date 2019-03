A boy from Peterborough was arrested by police on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police were called at 6.04pm on Sunday (March 10) to reports of criminal damage taking place outside a house in the Greenham area of Bretton.

The weapon sezied by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Officers attended after concerns were raised that a person at the scene could be in possession of a knife.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Greenham and has been released under investigation.