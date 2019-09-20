Peterborough boy (16) arrested for ‘drug driving’ in city

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Peterborough.

Police arrested the Peterborough teen at about 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday) in Park Road.

The car which was stopped by police. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis.

He has since been released under investigation.