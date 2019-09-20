Peterborough boy (16) arrested for ‘drug driving’ in city Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Peterborough. Police arrested the Peterborough teen at about 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday) in Park Road. The car which was stopped by police. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis. He has since been released under investigation. Peterborough man charged with carrying knife and drugs