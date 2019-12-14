Peterborough bike shed torched in early morning arson

A bike shed in Peterborough was torched in an early morning arson.

Firefighters from the Dogsthorpe Station were called out at 4.26am on Friday to Morland Court, Werrington.

Fire news

On arrival they discovered a brick bicycle shed on fire.

They extinguished the flames before returning to their station by 5.45am.

The incident was later re-inspected.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.