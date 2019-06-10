Peterborough bank manager praised for stopping fraudster take thousands from businessman’s account

A fraudster who tried to withdraw £4,500 from a businessman’s bank account by using the man’s stolen card and driving licence has been sentenced.

Gary Gregg, of Tenlons Road, Nuneaton, told the cashier at the bank in Peterborough that he needed the money for his brother’s funeral.

The 55 year old used the bank card belonging to the businessman, who had visited a conference in Sollihul, in the West Midlands, the previous day.

The man last used his wallet at 9pm during the conference on 4 June last year - to pay in cash for two glasses of wine.

The following day he received a call from his bank telling him there had been suspicious activity on his account.

When the victim checked his bank account there was only £10 left in it. It was at this point he realised his wallet was missing, and therefore cancelled his cards.

When Gregg tried to withdraw the thousands from the bank, he was asked for ID and provided the victim’s driving licence.

The bank manager was stood nearby and realised Gregg was not who he was claiming. She made the cashier aware while she called the police.

The cashier managed to stall the procedure of releasing the money until the police arrived and Gregg was arrested.

On his arrest Gregg had a wallet with the stolen cards inside, though this was not the victim’s wallet.

Inside the wallet was a bank statement Gregg had obtained while using the stolen card, which was later forensically linked to him through a fingerprint.

Officers also discovered two transactions at Tesco, totalling £832, had been made by Gregg from the victim’s bank account.

Gregg was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and receiving stolen goods.

In police interview he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

However, Gregg later pleaded guilty to the same two charges and on Thursday (6 June) at Peterborough Crown Court he was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

DC Andrew Donaldson, who investigated, said: “Gregg thought nothing of using the stolen bank card and driving licence for his personal gain.

“I would like to thank the staff at the bank in Peterborough for their quick-thinking in calling us when things didn’t seem quite right.

“Hopefully, this case will serve as a wake-up call to anyone else hoping to turn a profit through deception.”