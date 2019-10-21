Peterborough arsonists strike three times over weekend

Arsonists kept firefighters in Peterborough busy when they torched two cars and a motorbike this weekend.

At 4.25am on Sunday, one fire crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a blaze on Silverwood Road in Millfield.

The fire in Thorney. Pic: Cambs Fire and Rescue

Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 5.15am.

At 10.45pm on Sunday (20) one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Bukehorn Road in Thorney.

Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 11.50pm.

And just after midnight this morning (Monday), crews were called to a fire on St James Avenue in New England.

The motorbike fire. Pic: Cambs Fire and Rescue

They arrived to find a motorbike on fire.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said all three fires were started by arsonists.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511