Peterborough arsonist who targeted man and woman jailed

A man who set fire to a house as part of a number of attacks against a man and woman has been jailed for five years.

Between 11 and 14 August last year, Michael Hall broke into a property, occupied by the female victim, in Brickenden Road, Peterborough and stole a number of items of little monetary value.

He went on to send messages to the male victim via Facebook on 21 August threatening to harm him, his family and property.

In the early hours of 30 August he then set light to cardboard and posted it through the door of the man’s home in Dogsthorpe Road as well as a garage belonging to the victim in Towler Street causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Hall (28) of no fixed abode, was found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life, arson, burglary, threating to damage property and criminal damage at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (4 April).

Detective Constable John Bimson said: “Hall is a dangerous offender who showed no remorse towards his victims or throughout the trial.”

Hall was sentenced to five years in prison and two years on licence for arson with intent to endanger life. He received three years for arson, 18 months for threatening to commit criminal damage and two months for criminal damage. He also received six months for theft which he had pleaded guilty to. All of the sentences are to be served concurrently.

Hall was also given a restraining order not to contact his victims.