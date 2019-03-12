Peterborough army cadet leader who sexually assaulted young girl is jailed

An army cadet leader who sexually assaulted a young teenager has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Jake Wharton, 25, of Northam Close, Peterborough, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today, Tuesday March 12, for three counts of engaging in penetrate sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

JAILED: Jake Wharton, 25, of Northam Close, Peterborough.

Wharton, a lance corporal in the army cadets, befriended the underage girl before starting up a sexual relationship, taking her to a remote location in his car and to his home to abuse her.

The relationship was reported to the police and Wharton was brought in for questioning by officers.

He initially denied the allegations but, after being informed that officers could review deleted images and messages on his mobile phone, he confessed to sexually assaulting the girl on several occasions.

Wharton was jailed for four years and eight months for each count, to run concurrently.

DC Melanie Bull said: “In cases like this victims often struggle to realise they have been abused. However, it is clear Wharton abused a position of power and trust to take advantage of her.

“When Wharton is released from prison he will be made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. This will prevent him from having contact with young teenage girls.”