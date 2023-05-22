News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough allotment hit by arsonists for the fourth time in a week after double weekend attack

Four deliberate fires have been started at the allotments in Dogsthorpe in a week.

By Ben Jones
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read

An allotment at Wesleyan Road in Dogsthorpe has been targeted by arsonists twice in the same weekend.

The site was also hit at midnight last Monday (May 15) and the fire service has confirmed that it has been called out to the site four times in the last week.

Late on Friday night and into Saturday morning (May 19-20), crews were called to the site to put out a bench fire and returned to their stations by 12:30am.

Damage to the allotments at Wesleyan Road, Dogsthorpe last week. Photo: Elaine Danaher.Damage to the allotments at Wesleyan Road, Dogsthorpe last week. Photo: Elaine Danaher.
Photo: Elaine Danaher.
At 2:31am on Sunday morning (May 22), crews from Dogsthorpe were again called out to the allotments for a shed that had been set alight. On this occasion, they has returned to their station by 4am.

This follows two incidents on Monday (May 15) and Tuesday (May 16) last week.

On those occasions, crews had to tackle multiple fires involving sheds, fences and pallets.

All four incidents have been deemed as deliberate.

Photo: Elaine Danaher.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, by calling 101, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Photo: Elaine Danaher.