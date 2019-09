A teenage boy has been charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint in Peterborough.

The victim was in Lincoln Road on 19 September when she was robbed at gunpoint of cigarettes.

The 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear, possession of class A drugs and intimidating a witness.

He was been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, 27 September).