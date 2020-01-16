Peterborough 16-year-old boy and three men arrested on suspicion of raping teenage girls in city

Three teens and a man have been arrested on suspicion of raping two teenage girls in Peterborough.

The teenage girls made allegations to police that they were raped between Saturday (January 11) and Sunday (January 12).

Police incident at St Paul's Road, Peterborough EMN-200115-154242009

A cordon was placed at an address in St Paul’s Road yesterday while scenes of crime officers carried out investigations at the address.

Officers were also carrying out investigations in Lincoln Road.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said two men, aged 18 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of rape, and have been released on bail until February 12.

An 18-year-old and a 16-year old boy have also been arrested on suspicion of rape, and have been bailed until February 11.

Police incident at St Paul's Road, Peterborough EMN-200115-154315009

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101.