Person rescued after van and car crash as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road collision between a van and car left a person needing to be rescued by firefighters.

The emergency services were called to the junction of Exeter Road and West Street, Bourne, at around 11.20am today (Sunday).

Police news

Lincolnshire Police were called by the fire service at 11.22am after the crash involving a black Vauxhall Vivaro van and black Ford Fiesta car.

Minor injuries were reported, a police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting the reference 152 of November 3, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference in the subject box;

People can also contact police through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Bourne, Spalding and Corby Glen to the scene. A spokesperson said: "Small tools and stabilisation equipment were used to release one casualty and make vehicles safe."