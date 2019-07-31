Pensioner who tried to fend off burglar assaulted in her home as police target ‘group’ behind crime spate

Police are appealing for more information after a series of burglaries in Wisbech.

Over the last four months there have been 26 burglaries in the town with the majority taking place in June and July. Due to their close proximity and similar targets police believe they are linked.

There have been 26 burglaries in four months

Most of the burglaries have taken place overnight, however, some have been during the day. Many have been through forced entry with both homes and outbuildings such as garages and sheds being targeted.

The most recent offences took place last night (Tuesday) with two garages and a shed being entered in Lerowe Road and another garage being broken into in Bush Lane. On these occasions nothing was stolen.

Additionally, on Monday evening a woman in her 80s was assaulted, suffering minor injuries, in her home in Holmes Drive when she tried to stop a burglary in progress.

A man, described as white, slim build, about 5’ 8”, wearing a grey hoodie and grey jogging bottoms, stole her handbag containing money and bank cards.

DC Adam Blake said: “While we are doing all we can to catch those responsible for these crimes I am urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help us with our inquiries.

“We have already arrested three individuals in connection with these offences, one of whom has been charged, but we believe there is a bigger group who is behind this series.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report. If a crime is in progress always call 999.

Information and advice about how best to protect your home from burglars can be found on the force website at www.cambs.police.uk/burglary.