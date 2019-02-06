Pensioner on mobility scooter assaulted in Stamford

A pensioner on a mobility scooter was assaulted in Stamford.

On Monday January 21 at around 11.05am, the 83-year-old man was riding his mobility scooter along Edinburgh Road in Stamford, near the junction of Sandringham Close when he was approached from behind by an unknown male and was assaulted.

Three people came to the victim’s assistance, and Lincolnshire police are appealing for them to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the attack, or who know the three people who came to help, should contact Lincolnshire police on 101, quoting reference 142 of January 28, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.