Pensioner 'devastated' after theft of three puppies

Police are seeking information after three puppies were reported stolen from an elderly man on Sunday, December 17.

Pensioner Michael Quinney, 80, of Wisbech road, Westry, contacted police after three of his pug puppies; Pricilla, Bridget and Flash went missing from his shed at some point during the night.

One of the pugs has been found and has now been returned to Mr Quinney, who is said to be ‘devastated’ by the ordeal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting CF0637031117.