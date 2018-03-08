Pensioner attacked in violent robbery in Peterborough

A 69-year-old man was robbed by a group of men in a violent attack in Peterborough

The victim was walking along York Road, towards Alexandra Road, between about 10.45pm and 11.20pm on Sunday (4 March) when he was approached by a group of three men.

They told him to give them his money and two of them hit him to the face and abdomen.

He handed over his wallet before the offenders made off, two were on foot and one was on a bicycle.

The men are described as all wearing hoodies with the hoods up, aged between 16 and 20.

DC Scott Lloyd said: “This was a very frightening experience for the victim who has been left quite shaken.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or may know who is responsible, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting CF0119760318 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.