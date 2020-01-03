Pensioner (95) dies in hospital after crash

AN elderly man has died in hospital following a collision in Cambridgeshire last month.

Alonzo Smart (95) was crossing Carter Street in Fordham at around 9am on December 2 when he was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

Ambulance

Alonzo, of New Path, Fordham, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment but died on Thursday.

Last month Richardos Primandas (52,) of Dryleys Court, Northampton, admitted charges of careless driving and driving while disqualified.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on December 9 where he was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 18 months.