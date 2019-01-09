Patrols stepped up following thefts from cars in Peterborough

Police have stepped up patrols across Peterborough following a spate of thefts from cars.

Since New Year’s Eve there have been a significant number of reported thefts from vehicles in the Eye and Cardea area.

Detective Sergeant Mark Plitsch said: “While we are working hard to identify who is responsible for these thefts, we would urge members of the public to double check their vehicles are locked before leaving it and ensure any valuables are removed, even if they are out of sight an opportunist thief will take what they can find if they come across an unlocked door.”

Further advice can be found on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website at www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/vehicle-security.

Anyone with information about this series of thefts, or who sees any suspicious activity, is asked to contact police by calling 101 or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.