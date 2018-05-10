Patrols in Gunthorpe after spate of bike thefts

Police have sent patrols to Gunthorpe following a recent spate of bike thefts.

Bikes were stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning and the early hours of Monday morning.

The suspects are teenage boys.

A police spokesman said: “There were a series of non-dwelling burglaries in estates off Manor Drive, Peterborough.

“Locations hit were Cooper Road, Beadle Way and Brickended Road. Bikes were stolen in each location.

“The suspects are teenage boys in hooded tops. They made off from the estate towards a bridge over the A15.

“The times were between 3-4am on Sunday and 2-3am on Monday morning.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.