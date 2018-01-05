Passengers left and services suspended as yobs attack Peterborough buses

Passengers were ushered off a bus three stops before their destination after attacks on earlier Stagecoach buses on the route by yobs throwing marbles.

Passengers on the Citi 4 service were forced to get off at Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road on Tuesday evening, rather than continue to Parnwell after items were thrown at two buses at the Saltersgate stop at about 2pm.

Some passengers were given no warning about the disrupted route into the evening - despite the marbles being thrown three hours earlier.

One passenger who was left at Sainsbury’s at about 5.30pm said: “Luckily no one on our bus was disabled or they would have struggled home. The driver said he was just following instructions from his manager and was turning round and going back to Queensgate. There was no question of taking us on to the bus stop near the Tesco warehouse which would have been more convenient and well away from the shops area where the attacks were apparently happening. “

Zoe Paget, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Yesterday there was an incident involving glass marbles being thrown at buses. After two consecutive buses were damaged, the route was temporarily suspended for a few hours while police attended the scene. Safety is our absolute priority and our drivers are highly vigilant of the safety of passengers. However, we apologise to any passengers if their route was affected, and they were inconvenienced.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.