Passengers caught travelling without train ticket given big fines at Peterborough court

Train passengers caught travelling in and around Peterborough without a ticket have been handed big fines at court.

A total of 12 people were due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday) after they were found travelling on the railway without paying the correct fare.

Passengers were caught around Peterborough and Stamford stations between November and January without either a ticket or means to pay for a ticket.

None of the 12 passengers attended the hearing, although one did enter a guilty plea through the post.

The 11 others were found guilty of travelling on a railway without paying a fare, and were all fined £440, ordered to pay costs of £145 and a victim surcharge of £44. They were all also ordered to pay compensation to the value of the ticket they should have purchased.

The 11 were, and the amount of compensation they were ordered to pay were: Michael Bell (25) of Denham Close, Leicester, who was ordered to pay £11.10 compensation, Dax Beresford-Wylie (20) of Northcote Road, London, who was ordered to pay £8.10 compensation, Alfie Bett (19) of Wheatsheaf Close Ely, who was ordered to pay £7.50 compensation, Robert Davies (30) of Highfield Road, Kettering, who was ordered to pay £8.10 compensation, Elliot Devlin (22) of Anstey Way, Cambridge, who was ordered to pay £30 compensation, Stacey MacDonald (40) of Burrows Close, Grantham who was ordered to pay £20.80 compensation, Jordan Mawby (26) of Russell Avenue, March, who has to pay £7.40 compensation, Tanya Mills (27) of Cherryholt Avenue, March, who has to pay £7.40 compensation, Anthony Richardson (26) of Hornbeam Close, March, who has to pay £7.40 compensation, Katie Sindle (25) of Russell Avenue, March, who has to pay £7.40 compensation and Ikra Yasin (21) of Sallows Road, Peterborough, who was given a compensation bill of £21.90.

Zoe Adams (20) of Priory Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to boarding a train without a valid ticket, and was given a £64 fine, ordered to pay £145 costs and compensation of £30.70. No victim surcharge was imposed in Adams' case.

The money collected in the victim surcharge money goes into a pot to help victims of crime in general.