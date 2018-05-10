Passenger ‘dragged out of taxi’ by armed police near Rivergate roundabout during Peterborough drug operation

Three people were arrested in a drug operation with armed police seen by an eye witness dragging somebody out of a taxi near the Rivergate roundabout.

The operation this morning was to tackle drug supply “in response to intelligence and public concern,” according to a police spokeswoman.

Officers executed a warrant in Field Walk, Eastgate, where a 52-year-old man from Peterborough and a 19-year-old man from Wolverhampton were arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A third man - a 22-year-old from Peterborough - was then arrested for the same reason near the old police station in Bridge Street when the car he was a passenger in was stopped by police.

One eye-witness told the Peterborough Telegraph: “It was at 9.45am. I had just gone over Town Bridge (by Charters) and was coming up to the roundabout. I was in the lane heading to the Regional and the guy was behind me and police manoeuvred themselves between us and jumped out.”

Another person who contacted the Peterborough Telegraph said: “Armed undercover officers have just dragged a fella out of a taxi next to the old police station in Bridge Street.”