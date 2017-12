A parking meter was stolen from Waitrose in Peterborough.

At about 7.45pm on Friday, December 22 offenders used cutting equipment to remove the parking meter from the Waitrose car park in Mayor’s Walk.

Stolen ticket machines at Waitrose, Bourges Boulevard. EMN-171227-165123009

They put it in the back of their vehicle and left the scene. It is not known how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident CF0739621217.