Parents warned of dangers of laughing gas after children seen inhaling class C drug in Peterborough
Police have warned parents in Peterborough of the dangers of laughing gas – after children were reported to be inhaling the class C drug in the city.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said concerns had been raised about the Nitrous Oxide – which is another name for laughing gas.
The spokesperson said: “We have recently been made aware of concerns about children inhaling nitrous oxide (NOS) in the Eastfield area.
“Yesterday we patrolled and searched the area, resulting in us finding a full cannister hidden in a bush and a second in a children’s play park in Kingsley Road.
“As NOS is a class C drug, the cannisters have been seized and disposed of. Anyone found to be in possession of it may face prosecution.”