Parents warned of dangers of laughing gas after children seen inhaling class C drug in Peterborough

Police find large cannister of drug in city park

Police have warned parents in Peterborough of the dangers of laughing gas – after children were reported to be inhaling the class C drug in the city.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said concerns had been raised about the Nitrous Oxide – which is another name for laughing gas.

The spokesperson said: “We have recently been made aware of concerns about children inhaling nitrous oxide (NOS) in the Eastfield area.

The cannisters found by police

“Yesterday we patrolled and searched the area, resulting in us finding a full cannister hidden in a bush and a second in a children’s play park in Kingsley Road.

“As NOS is a class C drug, the cannisters have been seized and disposed of. Anyone found to be in possession of it may face prosecution.”