Paramedic to appear in court over rape allegations

A paramedic is to appear in court over a series of rape allegations.
Andrew Wheeler, of Signal Road, Ramsey, has been summonsed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on October 14 for six counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years of age or over, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults.
The offences are alleged to have taken place while Wheeler (44) was working as a paramedic for East of England Ambulance Service and volunteering for St John Ambulance.
The summons relates to nine offences alleged to have taken place between 2002 and 2018.