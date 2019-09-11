Paramedic to appear in court over rape allegations

A paramedic is to appear in court over a series of rape allegations.

Andrew Wheeler, of Signal Road, Ramsey, has been summonsed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on October 14 for six counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years of age or over, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults.

Court news

The offences are alleged to have taken place while Wheeler (44) was working as a paramedic for East of England Ambulance Service and volunteering for St John Ambulance.

The summons relates to nine offences alleged to have taken place between 2002 and 2018.