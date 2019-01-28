Pair guilty of murdering teenager in Huntingdon

Two men have been found guilty stabbing a teenager to death after luring him to woodland in Huntingdon.

Sam Mechelewski, (19) was stabbed and beaten by Jordan Shepherd, 24, from Mayfly Close in Chatteris, and Ashley White, 21, from West End, Brampton.

Sam’s body was found in Hinchingbrooke Country Park on February 1 last year.

He was last seen alive the day before in Sainsbury’s in Huntingdon.

Today Shepherd and White were found guilty of his murder.

They had pleaded not guilty, but after a lengthy trial at Cambridge Crown Court, the jury delivered their verdict today.

The pair will be sentenced at a later date.

Following his death, Sam’s mother, Grace Groom, wrote a public letter appealing for information. She said: “My son’s life was taken by an act of violence six months to the day before his 21st birthday. He was left in the dark with no one to hold him and tell him he was loved in the last precious moments of his life.

“The loss we feel for Sam is un-ending. It hits us like a tsunami. It is crippling.

“A young man told me a few days ago that Sam was a bright light for him at a time when his life was very dark. I take comfort to know that my beautiful son was a true and loyal friend. We have lost a gentle and loving young man. Our lives will never be the same and that is why I write this letter, because this can’t go un-answered.”