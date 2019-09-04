Pair arrested over burglaries in Whittlesey Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Whittlesey. A man and woman were arrested today (Wednesday) in connection with a “number of dwelling burglaries in the Whittlesey area,” Cambridgeshire police said. Police news Both people are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. These are the 28 places in Peterborough with the highest reports of crime - how does your area compare?