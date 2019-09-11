Pair arrested after man attacked in Peterborough home

Two people have been arrested in Welland after a man was attacked in a home in Dogsthorpe.

Cambridgeshire police were called at about 5pm on Saturday with reports of violence at an address in Almond Road.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked by two people who also caused damage to the property. He received minor injuries.

“Officers attended the area and conducted a search, but the two suspects were not located.

“This morning (Wednesday) officers conducted a warrant in Tilton Court, Peterborough. A 31-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They remain in custody.”