Pair arrested after man attacked in Peterborough home

Two people have been arrested in Welland after a man was attacked in a home in Dogsthorpe.
Cambridgeshire police were called at about 5pm on Saturday with reports of violence at an address in Almond Road.
A police spokesman said: “The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked by two people who also caused damage to the property. He received minor injuries.
“Officers attended the area and conducted a search, but the two suspects were not located.
“This morning (Wednesday) officers conducted a warrant in Tilton Court, Peterborough. A 31-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They remain in custody.”