Pair arrested after attempted kidnapping near roundabout

Two people have been arrested after an attempted kidnap in Spalding.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident near the Springfields roundabout on Monday, November 11 at around 9.55am.

Police news

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a car pulled up near the roundabout and the female passenger jumped out and attempted to pull a woman, who was walking along the road, into the vehicle.

“Two people, a man (37) and a woman (aged 34) have been arrested in connection with this and released on bail.

“We are treating this as an attempted kidnap.

“If you have dash cam and were in the area at this time please contact us on 101. We would also like to hear from any witnesses.”