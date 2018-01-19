Paint throwing yobs ‘targeted’ mosque leader

The chairman of a Peterborough Mosque believes he was targeted by vandals after white paint was thrown over his cars.

Abdul Choudhuri, from the Faizen e Madina Mosque, had to spend hundreds of pounds repairing the damage to the Mercedes and Vauxhall after they were covered in gloss paint at some point between January 10 and 11 at his home in Harewood Gardens, Longthorpe, Peterborough.

But just a few days after the cars were repaired, the Mercedes had more paint tipped over it on Monday night.

Now Mr Choudhuri said he is offering a ‘substantial reward’ for anyone who provides evidence which brings the culprits to justice.

He said: “This wasn’t a random attack as there were other cars very nearby on the main road which were not damaged.

“And a random attack happens only once - I was a special target and I believe it was because of my position.

Abdul Choudhuri at the Faisan Madina mosque at Peterborough EMN-150120-174922009

“It is imperative that this culprit is caught immediately and a substantial reward is offered by the family for the arrest and conviction of this person.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Between 5pm on January 10 and 7.30am on January 11 in Harewood Gardens, Longthorpe, white paint was thrown over a grey Mercedes and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

“Between 5am and 6am on January 15 at the same address there was a further incident where paint was thrown over the Mercedes.”

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident CF0028730118 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.