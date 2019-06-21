Paedophile tried to meet underage girls and downloaded indecent children images

A man downloaded indecent images of children and used the internet to attempt to meet an underage girl.

Zolt Petras (40) was found to have 77 indecent images of children when officers carried out a warrant at his flat in Cambridge on October 5, 2017.

Twenty-six of the images were Category A – the most severe. In addition, officers found chat history with two teenage girls.

The first was with a 15-year-old girl who Petras exchanged indecent photos and sexualised messages with, before asking to meet her.

Further evidence was found of Petras exchanging images and engaging in inappropriate conversations with a 13-year-old girl.

Petras, of Bridgacre, Cambridge, admitted attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Yesterday (Thursday) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Detective Sergeant James Weston said: “Petras’s behaviour highlights the sexualised risk and significant harm individuals can present to children online.

“Protecting the county’s children is one of our priorities. We’re working hard to prosecute those who seek to take advantage of the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.