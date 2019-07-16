Paedophile labelled ‘serious risk to children’ jailed for two years

A paedophile from March has been jailed for two years after he sent explicit messages to who he believed was a young boy.

Simon Martin, 40, began messaging who he believed was a 12-year-old boy on 27 December last year but he was in fact communicating with an Online Child Abuse Activist Group (OCAG).

Cambridge Crown Court heard how over the following month he became increasingly intimate, explaining how sex works and sending explicit images and videos of himself despite knowing his “age”.

Martin also encouraged the boy to touch himself inappropriately and send explicit images before asking him how far away he lived so he could meet him.

He was arrested on 13 February after a separate group confronted him at his home in Jolley Close, Manea, March, and called police.

On Friday (12 July) he was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and made the subject of a ten-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) after pleading guilty to inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity and attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child.

DC Chris Smith said: “Martin believed he was communicating with a 12-year-old boy yet continued to speak to him inappropriately.

“His sentence is a clear reflection of the serious risk he posed to children.”