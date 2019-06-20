Paedophile found living in layby on A47 is jailed

A convicted paedophile who was living in a layby near Peterborough has been jailed for breaching the terms of a strict court order.

Neal Bevan, (55), was convicted of making indecent images of children in 2002 and 2011 and placed on the Sex Offenders Register until September 2020.

This meant he was required to inform police of changes to personal details, such as name, address or bank accounts, within three days.

On 21 March Bevan said he was living at a hotel in Main Road, Glaston, Oakham, but when Leicestershire officers went to visit him two days later they were told he had moved out the day previous.

They were also told he had paid for a meal on 18 March using a bank card which he had failed to tell police about.

Bevan eventually gave officers an update on his home address on 28 March, telling them he was homeless and had been sleeping in a layby on the A47.

In police interview he admitted he was “probably bending the rules”, and had become complacent after so many years on the register.

Bevan, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 24 weeks at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (17 June) after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register requirements and breach of a suspended sentence order.

DC Rob Hutchings said: “Offenders are given these orders so we are able to monitor their activity for a fixed period of time.

“They are in place for the public’s protection and breaching them is a serious offence.”