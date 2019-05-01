Owners of high value cars advised by Peterborough police to take extra precautions after Mercedes stolen from driveway

Owners of high value cars are being advised by police in Peterborough to take extra precautions after a Mercedes E220 CDI was stolen from a driveway.

The car was taken from a property in Evergreen Drive, Hampton Hargate, between midnight and 7am today (Wednesday, May 1) after keys were stolen in a burglary.

Police are warning about thefts of high value cars

Amanda Large, crime prevention officer in Peterborough, said: “If you park on your driveway then please think about using a driveway alarm. These are very easy to use and do not require any DIY skills to install.

“If you have a keyless entry vehicle then make sure your keys are stored in a signal blocker pouch to stop thieves from amplifying the signal.

“Review your car security. Check your CCTV, if fitted, is in working order.

“Find our more information online on how to keep your vehicle secure at www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security.

“We have a small stock of new driveway alarms, and if you would like to purchase one from us here at Thorpe Wood then please send me an email and I will reserve one for you. The cost is £9 and they can be collected from Thorpe Wood enquiry office (they must be reserved in advance).

“Please be alert to suspicious activity at homes or addresses with high powered vehicles such as BMWs, Audis, Volkswagens and Mercedes. Burglaries are being committed to obtain vehicle keys as improved security means that these vehicles are more difficult to steal without a key.

“We are encouraging residents to remain vigilant during the day. Look out for any unusual people or vehicles paying attention to the driveway of a house where a desirable car is parked, even if it is not there at the time. Similarly, late at night, if you are coming or going be on the lookout for unusual activity.”

Advice for motorists includes:

• Never leave your vehicle or other keys in open view of your letterbox or ground floor window where a potential offender could easily access them by fishing them out with a device. Consider installing a cage or security device to keep the letterbox secure.

• Always lock windows and doors.

• Fit a steering wheel lock/aftermarket security device (look at www.securebydesign.com for attack tested approved products).

• If you have a secure garage you can park your car in overnight.

• Set burglar alarms and any other security devices you have installed and consider a driveway alarm to give you early warning of someone approaching on your drive.

• Consider fitting a tracking device - if your car is stolen there is a greater chance of it being traced.

• Be alert to who is around and where your keys are.

• Be vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.