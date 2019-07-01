Owner of dangerous dogs and charity box thief among latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

June 05

June 5, 2019

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Tariro Chikaka (51) of Aydon Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (109ugs in 100mg of breath)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 18 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for five years two months. Can be reduced by 60 weeks if course completed by 13/04/23

Felicia Jefford (41) of Broom Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of bank cards

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation - use of stolen bank card to make a gain of £110

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, compensation £110

Connor Pettitt (23) of Mere View, Yaxley

Guilty plea to drink driving (141ugs in 100ml of blood)

Fined £333, victim surcharge £33, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 08/05/20

Joseph Hutchinson (35) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a charity box

One offence taken into consideration

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £115

Daniel Cowlbeck (30) of Hanbury, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (value £49.99 from Beales)

Jailed for 14 days

Ryan Powell (26) of Wood End Way, Northolt

Guilty plea to criminal damage - damaging barrier at Queensgate car park

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, compensation £300

Peter Clark (53) of Barnston Way, Brentwood

Guilty plea to criminal damage - a padlock belonging to Motorpoint

Absolute discharge

Hannah McMillan (31) of Whitacre, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being in charge of a dog, Bentley, a cross Collie/Springer Spaniel which was dangerously out of control and caused injury

Guilty plea to being in charge of a dog, Jenson, a cross Collie/Springer Spaniel which was dangerously out of control and caused injury

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £250, victim surcharge £20, costs £50

The two dogs must be kept under proper control by being muzzled and on a lead in public, a dog gate to be kept securely in place at the home, a behaviour home assessment to be conducted by a suitably experienced person and those recommendations followed completed and copied to Peter Madden, dangerous dog advisor, no person under 18 to walk them or have sole custody of them, third party insurance to be kept for lifetime of the dogs, or they must be destroyed.

June 6, 2019

Dane O’Callaghan (31) of Richmond Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (value £48 from Poundland)

Guilty plea to theft (value unkown from Poundland)

Guilty plea to theft (value £67 from Poundland)

Non payment of £2,596.27 in fines

Jailed for five weeks on each theft, to be served concurrently. Jailed for 46 days for non payment of fines, to be served concurrently (total sentence five weeks) Victim surcharge £115

Anthony Atkins (43) of Stoneleigh Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to obstructing a police officer

Fined £100

Mario Renda (36) of Andrew Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of assault by beating.

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Restraining order until 05/06/20 banning contact with three people

June 14, 2019

Johnston Joshua (20) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to behaving in a disorderly, indecent or offensive manner on the railway

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30.

Paul Matheron (48) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order x3

Jailed - eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85

Amy Bassett (27) of Blackmead, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 26/09/20

Lorraine Corleys (39) of Towler Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (value £251.99 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft (value £24.30 from Marks and Spencers)

Guilty plea to theft (value £43.50 from Marks and Spencers)

Guilty plea to theft (value £22 from Marks and Spencers)

Jailed - eight weeks suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £100

Mark Currie (53) of Star Mews, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £50

Suhayl Hussain (24) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 17/05/20

Jordan Johnson (19) of Marriotts Close, Ramsey

Guilty plea to possession of a Class A drug (ecstacy)

Guilty plea to possession of a Class B drug (ketamine)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Eligijus Jurgilas (23) of Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Eight points on licence

Mantas Mergiunas (29) of Saxon Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months

Rimantas Simenas (44) of New Drove, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 17/05/20

Callum Monds (23) of Henson Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (cocaine)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30

June 16, 2019

Luke Edwards (30) of The Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft

Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £100

Scarlett Harvey (28) of Tennyson Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (value £273 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft (value £156.50 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft (value £32 from Poundstretcher)

Guilty plea to theft (value £189.98 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft (value £50.10 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to fail to surrender to custody

Community order - drug rehabilitation activity requirement for nine months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation of £273 to Tesco, £156.50 to Co-op

Anton Oakley (30) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (value £800 from Bookers Cash and Carry)

Guilty plea to theft (value £50.10 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 13 weeks - (four weeks for theft from cash and carry, nine weeks for breach of suspended sentence, consecutive, two weeks for theft from Co-op, concurrent). Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Compensation £425.10 (£400 for Cash and Carry, £25.10 for Co-op)

Harry Smith (27) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving a motor vehicle that had been taken without the consent of its owner, and damage was caused to the vehicle

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a barbed wire fence causing diesel to spill from a vehicle requiring drains to be cleared to value of 20,000 belonging to Aggregate Industries

Guilty plea to failure to surrender

Guilty plea to theft of 175 litres of diesel from Aggregate Haulage

Guilty plea to dishonestly undertook or assisted in retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a BarclayCard

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a wooden fence

Jailed for 28 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Compensation £2,251 (Aggregate Industries) £100 (for Barclaycard). Victim surcharge £115

Sadie Douds (28) of Saltmarsh, Peterborough

Guilty plea to taking a motor vehicle, and after it was taken an accident was caused with damage caused to another vehicle

Guilty plea to drink driving (104ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months

David Robinson (55) of Eastgate, Deeping St James

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Robert Kubacki (35) of VC Rotterdam, Burg, Moolenarstraat, Holland

Guilty plea to theft of money

Guilty plea to knowing that a conveyance had been taken without the consent of the owner, drove the said conveyance

Fined £300, compensation £100 (theft) £500 (count 2), victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Luke O’Dell (28) of Meadswell, Peterborough

Guilty plea to harassment x2

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Berrill)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Karavdra)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Hall)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 16 weeks. Restraining order made on harassment charges. £150 compensation (£50 for each officer). Six points on licence

June 18, 2019

Denis Allen (68) of Stanton Square, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £49, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

George Botez (28) of Muskham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (85mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £600, victim surcharge £60.01, costs £85

Amrik Chahal (62) of Stonald Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £69, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification due to exception hardship - cancer sufferer who has to make regular visits to hospital and needs to work when he can

Viorel Constantin (34) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no seat belt

Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

John Reisner (37) of Horse-Shoe Corner, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident; Guilty plea to failing to report an accident to police; Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, Nine points on licence

John Russell (40) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to identification of a driver x2

Fined £499, victim surcharge £49, costs £85, six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship as inability to get step son to school

Reza Zand (51) of Higney Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £192, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months