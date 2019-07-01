Owner of dangerous dogs and charity box thief among latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

June 05
June 5, 2019
Tariro Chikaka (51) of Aydon Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (109ugs in 100mg of breath)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 18 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for five years two months. Can be reduced by 60 weeks if course completed by 13/04/23
Felicia Jefford (41) of Broom Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of bank cards
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation - use of stolen bank card to make a gain of £110
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, compensation £110
Connor Pettitt (23) of Mere View, Yaxley
Guilty plea to drink driving (141ugs in 100ml of blood)
Fined £333, victim surcharge £33, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 08/05/20
Joseph Hutchinson (35) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a charity box
One offence taken into consideration
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £115
Daniel Cowlbeck (30) of Hanbury, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft (value £49.99 from Beales)
Jailed for 14 days
Ryan Powell (26) of Wood End Way, Northolt
Guilty plea to criminal damage - damaging barrier at Queensgate car park
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, compensation £300
Peter Clark (53) of Barnston Way, Brentwood
Guilty plea to criminal damage - a padlock belonging to Motorpoint
Absolute discharge
Hannah McMillan (31) of Whitacre, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being in charge of a dog, Bentley, a cross Collie/Springer Spaniel which was dangerously out of control and caused injury
Guilty plea to being in charge of a dog, Jenson, a cross Collie/Springer Spaniel which was dangerously out of control and caused injury
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £250, victim surcharge £20, costs £50
The two dogs must be kept under proper control by being muzzled and on a lead in public, a dog gate to be kept securely in place at the home, a behaviour home assessment to be conducted by a suitably experienced person and those recommendations followed completed and copied to Peter Madden, dangerous dog advisor, no person under 18 to walk them or have sole custody of them, third party insurance to be kept for lifetime of the dogs, or they must be destroyed.
June 6, 2019
Dane O’Callaghan (31) of Richmond Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft (value £48 from Poundland)
Guilty plea to theft (value unkown from Poundland)
Guilty plea to theft (value £67 from Poundland)
Non payment of £2,596.27 in fines
Jailed for five weeks on each theft, to be served concurrently. Jailed for 46 days for non payment of fines, to be served concurrently (total sentence five weeks) Victim surcharge £115
Anthony Atkins (43) of Stoneleigh Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to obstructing a police officer
Fined £100
Mario Renda (36) of Andrew Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of assault by beating.
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Restraining order until 05/06/20 banning contact with three people
June 14, 2019
Johnston Joshua (20) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to behaving in a disorderly, indecent or offensive manner on the railway
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30.
Paul Matheron (48) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order x3
Jailed - eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85
Amy Bassett (27) of Blackmead, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 26/09/20
Lorraine Corleys (39) of Towler Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft (value £251.99 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft (value £24.30 from Marks and Spencers)
Guilty plea to theft (value £43.50 from Marks and Spencers)
Guilty plea to theft (value £22 from Marks and Spencers)
Jailed - eight weeks suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £100
Mark Currie (53) of Star Mews, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £50
Suhayl Hussain (24) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 17/05/20
Jordan Johnson (19) of Marriotts Close, Ramsey
Guilty plea to possession of a Class A drug (ecstacy)
Guilty plea to possession of a Class B drug (ketamine)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Eligijus Jurgilas (23) of Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Eight points on licence
Mantas Mergiunas (29) of Saxon Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months
Rimantas Simenas (44) of New Drove, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 17/05/20
Callum Monds (23) of Henson Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (cocaine)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30
June 16, 2019
Luke Edwards (30) of The Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft
Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £100
Scarlett Harvey (28) of Tennyson Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft (value £273 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft (value £156.50 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft (value £32 from Poundstretcher)
Guilty plea to theft (value £189.98 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft (value £50.10 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to fail to surrender to custody
Community order - drug rehabilitation activity requirement for nine months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation of £273 to Tesco, £156.50 to Co-op
Anton Oakley (30) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft (value £800 from Bookers Cash and Carry)
Guilty plea to theft (value £50.10 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 13 weeks - (four weeks for theft from cash and carry, nine weeks for breach of suspended sentence, consecutive, two weeks for theft from Co-op, concurrent). Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Compensation £425.10 (£400 for Cash and Carry, £25.10 for Co-op)
Harry Smith (27) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving a motor vehicle that had been taken without the consent of its owner, and damage was caused to the vehicle
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a barbed wire fence causing diesel to spill from a vehicle requiring drains to be cleared to value of 20,000 belonging to Aggregate Industries
Guilty plea to failure to surrender
Guilty plea to theft of 175 litres of diesel from Aggregate Haulage
Guilty plea to dishonestly undertook or assisted in retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a BarclayCard
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a wooden fence
Jailed for 28 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Compensation £2,251 (Aggregate Industries) £100 (for Barclaycard). Victim surcharge £115
Sadie Douds (28) of Saltmarsh, Peterborough
Guilty plea to taking a motor vehicle, and after it was taken an accident was caused with damage caused to another vehicle
Guilty plea to drink driving (104ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months
David Robinson (55) of Eastgate, Deeping St James
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Robert Kubacki (35) of VC Rotterdam, Burg, Moolenarstraat, Holland
Guilty plea to theft of money
Guilty plea to knowing that a conveyance had been taken without the consent of the owner, drove the said conveyance
Fined £300, compensation £100 (theft) £500 (count 2), victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Luke O’Dell (28) of Meadswell, Peterborough
Guilty plea to harassment x2
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Berrill)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Karavdra)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Hall)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 16 weeks. Restraining order made on harassment charges. £150 compensation (£50 for each officer). Six points on licence
June 18, 2019
Denis Allen (68) of Stanton Square, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £49, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
George Botez (28) of Muskham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (85mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £600, victim surcharge £60.01, costs £85
Amrik Chahal (62) of Stonald Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £69, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification due to exception hardship - cancer sufferer who has to make regular visits to hospital and needs to work when he can
Viorel Constantin (34) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no seat belt
Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
John Reisner (37) of Horse-Shoe Corner, Wisbech
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident; Guilty plea to failing to report an accident to police; Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, Nine points on licence
John Russell (40) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to identification of a driver x2
Fined £499, victim surcharge £49, costs £85, six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship as inability to get step son to school
Reza Zand (51) of Higney Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £192, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months