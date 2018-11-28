Over 17,000 illicit cigarettes seized and two people dealt with by immigration following shop raids in Peterborough

A joint operation by Peterborough Trading Standards, Cambridgeshire police and immigration officials has seen 17,440 cigarettes and a large quantity of illicit tobacco seized.

A total of 17,440 cigarettes and 1.65kg of tobacco were seized during the operation yesterday, Tuesday November 27, from two shops in Lincoln Road and Elmfield Road.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said the cigarettes were seized as: "They were foreign labelled cigarettes that were being sold resulting in possible trade mark and safety offences."

Two people were also dealt with by immigration official in relation to their UK eligibility status.

Anyone who has concerns about Peterborough businesses breaking Trading Standards regulations can call 01733 747474 or email trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk