‘Out of control’ car thief jailed after horror Peterborough crash

An ‘out of control’ car thief who crashed a stolen vehicle so hard the engine was thrown 60 yards along a Peterborough road has been jailed.

Liam Goldswain of Fieldfare Drive, Stanground, stole the Seat Leon on the evening of November 14 last year - but was hospitalised after the horror crash in Fletton Avenue at about 5am on the following morning.

The destroyed car

Today (Friday) he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was jailed for 24 weeks - and banned from driving for three years.

The court heard the 23-year-old had ‘more offences on his record than the number of years he has been alive,’ and Judge Sean Enright said Goldswain was ‘a man out of control.’

William Carter, prosecuting, told the court: “He had a serious accident at 5am on November 15,

“He hit two brick walls, and the car was badly damaged. Debris was left across the road - and the car was so badly damaged the engine was ripped from its moorings and found 60 yards away from the car.”

Goldswain was knocked unconscious in the incident and taken to hospital.

A bag containing 22g of cannabis was also found.

He made no comment in police interview.

Mr Carter told the court in June last year he had been given a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months after police stopped his car, and he was found to be carrying a knife.

In total, he had 26 convictions, dating back a number of years.

Michael Epstein, defending, said for the first time Goldswain had a support structure in his life to go on the straight and narrow.

He said: “He is living with his mother and step-father, and has a child due in May. He is trying to behave responsibly.

“He is working in a garage repairing cars, and for the first time he has a support network.”

Mr Epstein admitted Goldswain’s actions were ‘stupid’ and had a big impact on others, and urged Judge Enright not to send Goldswain to prison.

But Judge Enright said: “You have a significant record. You are a man essentially out of control and nothing has been said this afternoon that mitigates that,”

Goldswain pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, careless driving, driving with no insurance, possession of cannabis and breaching a suspended sentence.

He was given a total of 24 weeks in prison, and a three year driving ban, which will start upon his release from prison. He will also have to take an extended driving test before getting behind the wheel again.