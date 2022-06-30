Adam Merritt, 33, of Lythemere, Orton Malborne, has been charged with murder after a man in his 60s was found with injuries and declared shortly after at a property in Lythemere in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Merritt was arrested at the scene and it due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning (30 June)
A post-mortem is also due to take place later today.
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death at this time, and it is being treated as an isolated incident.