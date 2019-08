An open fire in Millfield was started deliberately, according to the county’s fire service.

A fire crew from Dogsthorpe was called out on Saturday at 5.16pm to Alma Road.

The firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 5.35pm.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.