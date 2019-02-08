Officers win award for rescuing unconscious man from burning building in Spalding

Officers at Lincolnshire Police have won an award after rescuing an unconscious man from a burning building in Spalding.

PC Andrew Atkins, PC William Murphy and T/Insp Nick Waters received a Certificate of Chief Constable’s Commendation at a ceremony last night, where Louise Haigh, shadow policing minister, presented the awards.

PC Andrew Atkins, PC William Murphy and T/Insp Nick Waters receive their awards

In September 2018 the officers attended a call in Spalding. Upon arrival they saw smoke coming from a bathroom window of the home. They managed to force their way in, put out the fire and get an unconscious man safely out of the building.

Chief Supt Paul Timmins said, “The officers all put themselves at risk. Their bravery, courage and teamwork were incredible and selfless acts that resulted in saving a man’s life.”

Other winners were: PC Adam Barton and Sgt Robert Gray, who received a Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates and Certificates of Chief Constable’s Commendation.

After policing a Lincoln City football match in March 2018 the officers were alerted to a man who had been taken ill. The man was unresponsive, and when the officers could not feel a pulse they commenced CPR. The man was later taken to hospital by ambulance and went on to make a full recovery.

The consultant at Lincoln County Hospital said, “Whatever training those officers had been given it certainly worked. Without their actions the ambulance crew would probably not have got him back.” o

Chief Insp Phil Vickers said: “It is without doubt that PC Barton and Sgt Gray were crucial to saving this man’s life.”

PC Mark Brown, T/DI Ewan Gell and Vehicle Investigator John Kidals received a Certificate of Commendation from Saint Helena Police.

Their assistance in providing technical guidance to the investigation into a fatal road traffic collision on the remote island of Saint Helena proved to be a turning point.

Chief Insp Dave Plumb said: “As a result of their support, the offender was convicted and imprisoned leaving an increased confidence in the judicial system on the island.

£Equally, if not more importantly, there was a sense of closure for the parents of the victim who did not believe they would receive justice for the death of their son.”

PC Mark Brown received a Certificate of Chief Constable’s Commendation.

PC Brown investigated a fatal collision which happened in March 2016 on the A15 at Roxholm. It was claimed by the defence that strong winds had blown the defendant’s car onto the other side of the road into the path of the oncoming car.

The SCIU (Serious Collision Investigation Unit) seized on an opportunity provided by Storm Doris. Bringing winds twice the strength of the day of the collision, and of the same direction, the team were able to attend the scene and gather evidence to prove that it was not possible for the wind on the day to affect the car’s handling to the extent that it would be blown onto the other side of the road.

At the conclusion of the case His Honour Judge Hirst singled out the collision investigator, PC Brown, for special praise, observing that he had obtained powerful footage on the day of Storm Doris. He indicated that Constable Brown should be commended for his conduct.

Chief Insp Dave Plumb said: “PC Brown’s dedication, professionalism and commitment during this investigation was truly outstanding.”