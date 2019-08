Police offers were egged while dealing with a man for drug possession

The officers were in Wisbech Park last night (Tuesday) when the assault took place.

Egg on a police vehicle after the assault. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police said: “This took one response unit off the road while they got cleaned up and cleaned the egg off their patrol vehicle, thus placing them off the road to answer 999 calls.

“Enquires are on going In relation to this assault to identify the suspects.”